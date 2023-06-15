High school graduations were cerebrated Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 8-11, for hundreds of students in Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools. Today we share a few photos from Jay M. Robinson, A.L. Brown and other high schools. Congratulations, and good luck to all the graduates. See more photos on Page A4.
The West Cabarrus Chorus took a selfie as they prepared for a graduation performance
Michael Martin/Cabarrus County Schools
Jay M. Robinson Principal Dennis Hobbs takes a selfie with the Class of 2023.
Cabarrus County Schools
Smiles abounded, especially as student received their diplomas.
Michael Martin/Cabarrus County Schools
Jay M. Robinson graduates are congratulated as they walk across the stage.
Michael Martin/Cabarrus County Schools
Jay M. Robinson Principal Dennis Hobbs speaks during graduation.
Michael Martin/Cabarrus County Schools
The Jay M. Robinson ROTC Color Guard presents the American Flag for the Pledge of Alleigance.
Michael Martin/Cabarrus County Schools
A Jay M. Robinson graduate waves to family and friends as he marches in with his classmates.
Michael Martin/Cabarrus County Schools
Soon-to-be graduates wait patiently for the ceremony at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Cener.
Cabarrus County Schools
Friends pose for a photo before graduation.
Cabarrus County Schools
The Bulldog was in the house for Saturday's Jay M. Robinson graduation.
Cabarrus County Schools
Cabarrus Arena & Events Center was decorated to fit each school including the banner on the podium. This is the Northwest Cabarrus banner.
Cabarrus County Schools
The rock at A.L. Brown was painted to celebrate the Class of 2023.
Kannapolis City Schools
The mortar boards were tossed in the air as the A.L. Brown Class of 2023 was officially pronounced graduates.
Kannapolis City Schools
The cannon was fired in celebration.
Kannapolis City Schools
The Class of 2023 is graduated as they crossed the stage at Memorial Stadium in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis City Schools
Wonders walk across the stage for their diplomas.
Kannapolis City Schools
One of the student speakers addresses everyone gather for the A.L. Brown graduation Saturday, June 10.
Kannapolis City Schools
