Congressman Richard Hudson files for re-election

CONCORD - Congressman Richard Hudson filed for re-election Tuesday in the newly-drawn 10th Congressional District of North Carolina.

"I have a proven track record as a conservative who knows how to get things done," said Hudson. "You can count on me to stand up to mandates, threats to our Second Amendment, and big government socialist policies hurting our economy and your family. I look forward to earning the support of the people of the 10th District."

The newly-configured 10th District includes Hudson's home county of Cabarrus, as well as Rowan and Davidson Counties which he previously represented. Davie and portions of Iredell and Guilford Counties are also part of the 10th District.

Rep. Hudson currently serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as in House leadership as the Republican Conference Secretary. Hudson was first elected to Congress in 2012 and has strong grassroots support from more than 3,300 donors and more than $1 million cash on hand.