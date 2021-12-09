 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congressman Richard Hudson files for re-election
0 Comments

Congressman Richard Hudson files for re-election

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD - Congressman Richard Hudson filed for re-election Tuesday in the newly-drawn 10th Congressional District of North Carolina.

"I have a proven track record as a conservative who knows how to get things done," said Hudson. "You can count on me to stand up to mandates, threats to our Second Amendment, and big government socialist policies hurting our economy and your family. I look forward to earning the support of the people of the 10th District."

The newly-configured 10th District includes Hudson's home county of Cabarrus, as well as Rowan and Davidson Counties which he previously represented. Davie and portions of Iredell and Guilford Counties are also part of the 10th District.

Rep. Hudson currently serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as in House leadership as the Republican Conference Secretary. Hudson was first elected to Congress in 2012 and has strong grassroots support from more than 3,300 donors and more than $1 million cash on hand.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this flying car the future for commuting?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts