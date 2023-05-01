CONCORD – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) announced Monday her satellite office hours for May. Adams' staff are available multiple times every month in Huntersville and Concord to serve 12th District residents. Office hours are open to any 12th District constituent in need of assistance with a federal issue.

Satellite office hours are in addition to daily office hours at Congresswoman Adams’ Washington, D.C. and Charlotte offices.

The monthly office hours schedule is as follows:

In Huntersville

May 2 and 16 – 9 a.m. to Noon

May 11 and 25 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

(First and Third Tuesday and Second and Fourth Thursday of Each Month)

North County Regional Library

16500 Holly Crest Lane

Huntersville, NC 28078

In Concord

May 3 & 17 – 9 a.m. to noon

(First and Third Wednesday of Each Month)

Cabarrus County Government Center

65 Church Street South

Concord, NC 28025

“While votes, speeches and legislation are the most visible aspects of congressional work, some of the most important work our office does is at the district level here in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County,” said Adams. “Our exceptional 12th Congressional District team is always on hand to help our constituents navigate issues with federal agencies, and I'm happy to announce that they are returning to the field.”

Constituents seeking assistance in Charlotte or outside of satellite office hours are advised to call the Charlotte District Office at (704) 344-9950 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congresswoman Adams’ district office is located at 10815 David Taylor Drive, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28262.

Until January 3, 2025, Adams represents the 12th Congressional District as it was drawn for the November 2022 election, including most of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and Cabarrus County; the cities of Concord and Kannapolis; the towns of Cornelius, Davidson, Harrisburg, Huntersville, and Mint Hill; and portions of Matthews.