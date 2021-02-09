Contractors spill 6,000 gallons of wastewater in Harrisburg,

HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg gave notice that a discharge of 6,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released from the gravity line on Parallel Drive Harrisburg, North Carolina 28075 Monday afternoon.

Contractors installing the Storm Drain broke the gravity sewer line. The discharge occurred at 1 p.m. on February 8, 2021 and reached the rocky river. There are no noted residual effects of this spill and the Town of Harrisburg was onsite to repair the damaged sewer line.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of this event on February 9, 2021 and is reviewing the matter. This notice is required by North Carolina General Statute, Article 21, Chapter 143.215.C.