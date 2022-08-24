Convention and visitors bureau celebrates new brand - Explore Cabarrus

CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau and their Board of Directors held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning to officially introduce and celebrate the area’s new destination brand, “Explore Cabarrus.”

“As the destination continues to expand, the transition from Visit Cabarrus to Explore Cabarrus builds on our organization’s efforts to share all the engaging stories across Cabarrus County and encourage visitors and residents alike to take part in everything this area has to offer,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO. “We look forward to sharing even more elements of the Explore Cabarrus brand in the months ahead.”

By highlighting the “US” portion of the County name and incorporating the tagline, “There’s More to Us”, the new branding focuses on the variety of experiences to discover in Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland and Mt. Pleasant and is guided by the Explore Cabarrus brand promise which reads:

“For those seeking a destination that they can explore at their own pace, Cabarrus County- widely known for motorsports- embodies America's hometown spirit through five distinctive communities in one destination that are effortless to access and appeal to a diverse range of interests. From a rich history and heritage to a leading-edge culture, Cabarrus County provides an immersive getaway that enriches, delights and inspires a desire to return.”

Held at the Visitor Center in Concord, the event featured a snapshot of the new creative direction with a short video that is also available to view on the Explore Cabarrus YouTube page.

To learn more about Cabarrus County, NC and begin planning your adventure, stop by the Visitor Center at 10099 Weddington Road in Concord, call 800-848-3740, or go to www.ExploreCabarrus.com.