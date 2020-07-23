Cooperative Christian Ministry resumes mobile food pantries

Cooperative Christian Ministry of Cabarrus County will offer its first mobile food pantry of 2020 at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Concord this Wednesday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry will provide free groceries to all those who have need. Mount Olivet UMC is at 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord 28025, adjacent to the Carolina Memorial Park.
CCM planned scheduled several earlier mobile food pantries in Concord and Kannapolis that had to be cancelled due to the initial COVID-19 pandemic and dire weather forecasts. There will be three additional mobile food pantries between now and October.
The program is a partnership between CCM and Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina. A truck of food from Second Harvest will come to the sites, and volunteers will sort and bag the food and distribute to those who request it.
The mobile food pantries are drive-through events, with registration and food loading done at the cars. Organizers ask that those seeking food not come before 10 a.m.
The 2pantries will be provided on the following dates at the following locations. All are on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. until noon.
» July 29 – Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord 28025
»Aug.t 12 – Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St N., Concord 28025
»Sept. 9 – CFA Village Shopping Center, 280 Concord Parkway S., Concord (adjacent to Big Lots)
»Oct. 14 – Memorial United Methodist Church, 1100 W. C St., Kannapolis
Applicants must be present to receive food, and there is a limit of one distribution per household. At registration, applicants will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, number of people in household, number of family members by age group, and household gross income. No documentation is needed.
