Cooperative Christian Ministry Surpasses $1 million in COVID-19 relief distribution

CONCORD – Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM) has surpassed the one million dollar mark in providing COVID-19 pandemic relief through the Ministry’s Financial Assistance program.

“We are grateful to our community for providing the resources to assist families who have been overwhelmed during the past year by financial crisis related to the pandemic,” said Ed Hosack, CCM Executive Director. “To assist them with accumulating rent and utility payments they were unable to pay relieving toxic stress from many of these households.”

The ministry’s need to provide financial community relief with rent and utilities intensified in early-April 2020, and that need has remained steady and consistent for nearly a year. At the onset of the pandemic, the Financial Assistance program was thrust into modifying its service delivery model to support an increased need for crisis relief. The insertion of a primarily electronic (or online) service model allowed the Ministry to service at levels 5 to 6 times the normal, resulting in this monumental mark of one million dollars in relief distributed.

By way of God’s faithfulness and resulting from an overall community need for assistance, CCM said it will expand its financial assistance program by offering two service locations. In addition to the CCM Crisis Center location off Country Club Drive, a secondary setting at The Dream Center within the Village Shopping Center will be available in the Spring of 2021.