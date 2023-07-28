A story in Wednesday's Independent Tribune mistakenly stated the wrong locations for some of the Bright Star Theatre programs on Jackie Robinson. Here is the correction schedule:

Bright Star Theatre Presents Jackie Robinson – Tuesday, Aug. 1, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, at the Harrisburg Library; Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. – Noon at the Kannapolis Library and 4:30– 5:30 p.m. at the Midland Library ; and Thursday, Aug. 3, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Concord Library.

This biographical tale follows the life of Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to cross the color lines in the Major Leagues. A real-life hero and a tribute to the power of persistence and determination in the face of adversity, see why Jackie Robinson has inspired so many people both in and out of sports! Ages 6-11; FREE; No Registrations Required; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bright-star-theatre-presents-jackie-robinson-har/2023-08-01/1/