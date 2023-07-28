Bright Star Theatre Presents Jackie Robinson — Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, at the Harrisburg Library; Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Kannapolis Library and 4:30– 5:30 p.m. at the Midland Library; and Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Concord Library.

This biographical tale follows the life of Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to cross the color lines in the Major Leagues. A real-life hero and a tribute to the power of persistence and determination in the face of adversity, see why Jackie Robinson has inspired so many people both in and out of sports. The free event is for ages 6-11. No registrations is required. For more information, go to https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bright-star-theatre-presents-jackie-robinson-har/2023-08-01/1/