CORRECTION: Three Cabarrus student win awards
CORRECTION: Three Cabarrus student win awards

  • Updated
Charlee Reagan Brown
Submitted photo

Charlee Reagan Brown’s name was misspelled in Wednesday’s edition. She is a sophomore at Hickory Ridge High School and one of three Cabarrus County students who were among those honored during The Congressional Award’s first-ever virtual statewide ceremony last week which honors the winner’s initiative, achievement and commitment to service.

Charlee Reagan Brown of Hickory Ridge High School (bronze medal), Kayla Anderson of Cabarrus Kannapolis Early College (bronze and silver medal) and Colby Eagan (gold medal) were three of the 59 to receive honors across the state for virtual goal setting and volunteerism in their communities.

