CORRECTION

A photo that ran on the Perspectives page Friday was not the Rev. Byron Williams. It was North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
Harrisburg finally has a designated space for the community to play cricket. Read where.
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of…
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
Allegiant's new flight to Melbourne, Fla. from Concord took off Thursday morning.
The City of Kannapolis announced its holiday celebration events.
The Concord High School Class of 1961 celebrated their 60th reunion on Saturday, October 23 with a buffet dinner at Cabarrus Country Club.
The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy so…
The holidays bring giving campaigns and many groups benefit from the good nature and spirit of the season.
Atrium Health Cabarrus' Veterans Recognition Program is seeing major success and received over $100,000 in its second grant from the Brad Keselowski Checkered Flag Foundation.
