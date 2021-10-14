Could it be COVID-19 or the flu?

• People infected with the coronavirus or the flu may not realize they are sick for several days; and during that time, they can unknowingly spread the disease to others before they even feel sick.

Prevention

In most cases, serious disease and death due to COVID-19 or the flu can be prevented by vaccines. In addition, mask-wearing, frequent and thorough hand washing, coughing into the crook of your elbow, staying home when sick, and limiting contact with people who are infected are effective safety precautions. Physical distancing also limits the spread of COVID-19 and flu in communities.

Differences between COVID-19 and the flu:

Symptoms

COVID-19: Many people infected with the coronavirus do not feel sick or have only mild symptoms, but they can still transmit the coronavirus to other people. Most notable, COVID-19 can sometimes cause a person to suddenly lose their sense of smell (anosmia) or taste (ageusia).

Flu: The flu does not typically affect a person’s sense of smell or taste, but otherwise has many of the same symptoms of COVID-19. Rarely does an influenza strain cause people to lose their sense of taste or smell.

Treatment