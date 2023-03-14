Country Club Drive Northeast in Concord near Carolina Mall will be closed for construction.

According to a press release from the city of Concord, a critical need has been identified on Country Club Drive Northeast and an existing culvert will need to be replaced.

Work to replace the culvert will begin on April 12 and last approximately nine months. While the culvert is being replaced, a portion of Country Club Drive will be closed to through traffic; however, all residences and businesses will remain accessible during construction.

The detours will include Concord Parkway, Cloverleaf Parkway, Lake Concord Road and Church Street.