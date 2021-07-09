County creates website focusing on history of Stonewall Jackson Training School

CONCORD — Activity around the Stonewall Jackson Training School Property remains ongoing and it appears some progress is being made though they are still waiting on state officials.
Cabarrus County leased a 238-acre property of land connected to the property now known as Frank Liske Park in 1970 and has since made significant investments, including soccer fields, tennis courts, picnic shelters, a softball complex and a miniature-golf course. The old barn on the site burned down last year, but that is in the process of being redesigned and rebuilt.
Up until last year the county was entirely at the mercy of the state though when it came to redeveloping anything on the property, but thanks to a bill which was signed into law the Historic Stonewall Jackson Campus, Frank Liske Park and nearby surplus property to Cabarrus County were transferred to the County, all at no cost to the taxpayers.
This has resulted in a lot of work on the property though the County is still waiting for the state’s go-ahead to do extensive work moving forward.
“We are keeping to the state’s request to not go into the buildings,” Deputy County Manager Jonathan Marshal said during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. “Eventually someone will need to, that’s why the engineering assessment is done and we will come up with some standards for them to have an engineering assessment as well as the liability insurance assessment but people will need to go into those buildings for us to make proposals on it.”
But while the County is waiting for the transfer, it has created a web application (https://location.cabarruscounty.us/jackson_training_site/) to assist in solicitation of proposals for redevelopment on the site. There are still several roadblocks before getting to that point, but surveys have begun in the area and further surveys are scheduled to take place as well. CESI will perform a division survey of the area in the near future which will cost $8,710.
The website will feature a frequently asked questions section as well as background on the history of the Jackson Training Site.
“The idea is to put this together as a project page so that someone who is interested in this,” Marshall said. “It may just be someone in the public who’s interested, it may be one of the paranormal investigators who has contacted me and there have been a lot of those. There have been television (stations), movies that want to shoot out there, all of which we’ve unfortunately had to deny because of the conditions.
“But this is somewhere for even just the average citizen to go in and go back and look at the historical moments that were done on this historical property. It allows people to look at the mapping. We can do anything and everything to it.”
The process of fixing up the property will take a while. Giving people a chance to see what has happened in the past is just one piece of revitalizing not only the property but also everything around it.
The hope is fixing up this area will help raise property values and potentially bring new residents to the area. Some businesses have already moved there as Allegiant Coffee opened in 2020 which was designed from one of those old buildings.
Seeing the work they are doing around the Jackson Training Site is exciting for the County Commission and something Board Chair Steve Morris is looking forward to seeing truly get started.
“This is really exciting,” Morris said.
He continued: “It is obvious that you’re putting a lot of time and work into it and I think this is a classic example of elected officials coming up with a project and saying, ‘Oh that would be nice,’ and then creating a huge amount of work for you.
“But I think it will be worth it in the long run. I think it will save those properties. I think it will get them back on the tax books contributing to our local economy and not to mention the advantages for our park, Frank Liske Park.”
Marshall echoed that optimism during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think the interest in what I’ve heard (from) citizens calling me is tremendous,” he said. “People (are) really excited something is happening. You can imagine it’s a very intriguing site to people.”