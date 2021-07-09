County creates website focusing on history of Stonewall Jackson Training School

But while the County is waiting for the transfer, it has created a web application (https://location.cabarruscounty.us/jackson_training_site/) to assist in solicitation of proposals for redevelopment on the site. There are still several roadblocks before getting to that point, but surveys have begun in the area and further surveys are scheduled to take place as well. CESI will perform a division survey of the area in the near future which will cost $8,710.

The website will feature a frequently asked questions section as well as background on the history of the Jackson Training Site.

“The idea is to put this together as a project page so that someone who is interested in this,” Marshall said. “It may just be someone in the public who’s interested, it may be one of the paranormal investigators who has contacted me and there have been a lot of those. There have been television (stations), movies that want to shoot out there, all of which we’ve unfortunately had to deny because of the conditions.

“But this is somewhere for even just the average citizen to go in and go back and look at the historical moments that were done on this historical property. It allows people to look at the mapping. We can do anything and everything to it.”