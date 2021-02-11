County, Daughters of the Confederacy respond to request for 'historic' mural's removal

Ruth Coltrane, the name sake of the auditorium, was the daughter of a Confederate soldier.

According to Historic Cabarrus Association, Inc. the Concord Museum, formerly Memorial Hall, was established in 1939 when the Concord City Aldermen requested that the Coltrane-Harris UDC Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) create a home for artifacts, documents, and books of historical significance to the community.

In his statement, Spearman notes that the Coltrane-Harris UDC chapter erected a monument on Highway 15 with an inscription that read: “IN COMMEMORATION OF THE ‘KU KLUX KLAN’ DURING THE RECONSTRUCTION FOLLOWING THE ‘WAR BETWEEN THE STATES.’”

Deloris Clodfelter, current chapter president of the UDC, said she is unsure of what happened to the Highway 15 monument.

“I can only speak for myself and not for the chapter. I don't know if that rock still exsist[sic] because we have nothing to do with the Klan nor do we know of their existence. We are an organization that preserves our history and does projects to help our neighborhoods, our veterans and VA hospitals and so forth.”

When asked if the chapter would support the mural’s removal from the library, Clodfelter said it isn’t possible