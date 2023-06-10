CONCORD – World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is held annually to highlight one of the most severe forms of ageism and inequality in our society. WEAAD involves activities that bring greater recognition of the mistreatment of older adults and acknowledge the need for appropriate action.

Displays of purple ribbon and attire are often seen in support of the cause. The Cabarrus community is invited to wear purple and participate in two events on June 15.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Walk

Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks is hosting a Walk to End Elder Abuse at 8:30 a.m. at the Concord Senior Center (331 Corban Avenue SE). Staff is bringing the community together to raise awareness and enjoy a complimentary breakfast. Register by calling 704-920-3484.

World Elder Abuse recognition event

Cabarrus County Department of Human Services Adult and Aging Division will hold a special ribbon ceremony at 1 p.m. The event, held at the Cabarrus County Courthouse Plaza, will include guest speakers and information on preventing elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

To learn more about World Elder Abuse Awareness and how you can help protect our community’s vulnerable adults, visit https://worldelderabuseawareness.com