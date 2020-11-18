County seeks public input on Frank Liske Park barn project

CONCORD – Plans for a new barn at Frank Liske Park are moving forward in Cabarrus County. The County and the project architect, C Design, are looking to the community for design input as they develop final construction drawings.

Residents can view renderings, hear from experts and provide feedback on the barn through an online survey, open through November 29.

To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FLPBarnDesignInput.

Commissioners will receive a feedback summary at their December 7 Work Session.

Concord Fire Department responded to a fire at Frank Liske Park on March 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the park’s centerpiece, a mid-1900s barn with towering silo, engulfed in flames. The original barn was used to house and care for dairy cattle. Later, it served as a working farm for Stonewall Jackson Training School students. Frank Liske Park opened in June, 1982, with the barn connecting us all as the central place for youth camps, rentals and the backdrop to countless family memories.

Investigators with the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set. The fire resulted in a total loss of the structure and its contents.