COVID-19 might contribute to 12 percent increase in teen roadway deaths

“Cars handle differently at higher speeds. Most vehicles aren’t made to go much over 60 miles an hour or whatever the speed limits are. They can’t handle it,” Herbert said.

Herbert founded B.R.A.K.E.S. after losing his two young sons in a car crash and has since helped educate teens and their parents on road safety.

The key, he said, is for parents to set a good example.

“The number one thing parents have to do is set a good example with their teenages,” Herbert said. “They can’t tell their kids, don’t be on their phone, and then do it themselves. We tell parents, teenagers know how to drive when they turn 16 because they have been watching us for 16 years as their parents. But parents have to set a good example.”

Another key point is putting in the hours to teach teens how to drive on all roadways. Both Pierce and Herbert agree that parents have to put in the time.