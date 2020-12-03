COVID-19 might contribute to 12 percent increase in teen roadway deaths

There has been a year-to-date 12 percent increase in teen roadway related deaths since last year, and B.R.A.K.E.S. and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) are teaming up to curb those numbers.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that through the first of the year November 20, 2020 a total of 142 fatalities were recorded. This outpaces the 127 recorded deaths from January to November 20 of 2019.
B.R.A.K.E.S., based out of Concord, runs a teen defensive driving program that proactively teaches teens how to be safe on the road. The NCSHP has partnered with the organization for years, but with the increase in deaths, they are strategizing on how to combat the new toll.
With the pandemic, state reopening and online classes, there isn’t one thing contributing to the increase, NCSHP Master Trooper Raymond Pierce said in an interview with the Independent Tribune. But the differing routines teens are experiencing due to the pandemic may be contributing to the higher numbers, Pierce said.
“It would be wonderful to pinpoint an exact reason, then drive that nail hoe and get it to stop. You have several things,” Pierce said. “We are trying to figure out whether there is a correlation with the remote learning happening now. That 35 to 37 hours a week that kids were in school and not on the roadway could be playing a factor into this simply because they are not in school during the times they typically would be.”
While some schools have since moved to Plan B learning with a mix of in-person and online classes, teens are still out of school more. Those hours present more opportunities for teens to be on the road.
Those opportunities are also available with more distractions.
Pierce explained that a month ago, he pulled a traffic stop on a teen driver that was driving erratically.
When he approached the driver’s window, Pierce noticed that the teen had a cellphone mounted in the car and the phone was streaming a virtual high school class.
The teen was participating in class while driving.
During the stop, Pierce said the teen kept looking at the virtual class.
“That was a personal eye open to see a 16-year-old in a Zoom class driving down the road,” Pierce said. “Giving the young drivers the freedom to drive, not being in school right now has probably added to some of our teen crashes and our teen fatalities.”
In June, the North Carolina House Bill 158 COVID-19 New Driver Response was ratified. The bill allowed the temporary waiver of the road test requirement for a Level Two Limited Provisional License.
Pierce said this required the state to rely on an honor system for teens to have put in the work to be ready for the license, instead of a state official conducting a test.
In essence, there are limited checks to ensure a driver is ready for the Level Two License.
Another issue has been speed. Pierce said the NCSHP has given out numerous tickets to drivers ranging in ages for speeds in excess of 100 miles-an-hour.
“Distracted driving and speed is still our number one contributing factor in crashes with young drivers and in teens, especially,” Pierce explained. “We saw a large uptic in speeds when the pandemic first hit and the governor put in the Stay At Home order. A lot of people worked from home, our highways became more desolate and there was a lot less traffic on the roadways. It was like it was an open roadway and people were taking advantage of it, and not just young drivers, all drivers.”
B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert said speeding is one of the top issues the organization discusses with teens. As a former professional drag racer, Herbert explained where speeding was appropriate in an interview with the Independent Tribune.
“I love driving fast. That’s what I do. But we do it at a place like Z-Max Drag Race. We do it at a race track,” Herbert said. “That is where it is acceptable. There is a place to go fast, and that is at a race track. The street is just a really bad place to do that. ”
And about those tickets for speeds in excess of 100 miles-an-hour, Herbert explained why those numbers are dangerous for all drivers.
“Cars handle differently at higher speeds. Most vehicles aren’t made to go much over 60 miles an hour or whatever the speed limits are. They can’t handle it,” Herbert said.
Herbert founded B.R.A.K.E.S. after losing his two young sons in a car crash and has since helped educate teens and their parents on road safety.
The key, he said, is for parents to set a good example.
“The number one thing parents have to do is set a good example with their teenages,” Herbert said. “They can’t tell their kids, don’t be on their phone, and then do it themselves. We tell parents, teenagers know how to drive when they turn 16 because they have been watching us for 16 years as their parents. But parents have to set a good example.”
Another key point is putting in the hours to teach teens how to drive on all roadways. Both Pierce and Herbert agree that parents have to put in the time.
“A lot of parents don’t take that to heart and realize that giving them those keys and setting them loose on their own is probably going to be the most dangerous thing that child does for the next three years, or until they get some experience behind the wheel,” Pierce said. “New drivers will avoid the interstate. We usually tell parents to get on and off I-85 for at least ten miles. Let your driver get use to that, because that is where we see a lot of collisions. They get nervous accelerating on and off the interstate.”
For Herbert, that is exactly why parents are required to attend B.R.A.K.E.S.’s course with their teens.
“Parents have to make it a priority because it is important for their teens safety,” Herbert said.
He also encourages parents to provide their teen driver with as much information as possible. In addition to teaching them how to drive and attending classes, parents need to have an open conversation about dangers teens can face while on the road.
“For parents at home, just talking to your teenager, maybe going online to our website, the State Highway Patrol website or other places to get that information,” Herbert said, “and then have a talk with your teenagers to make sure they understand the dangers.”
