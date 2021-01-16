COVID-19 orders change Cabarrus court schedules

Our local courts have entered an additional administrative order governing the operations of superior and district court, which can be found here at nccourts.org.This order is entered after consulting with the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Cabarrus County Courthouse leadership team and is consistent with the Chief Justice's Jan. 14 order.

Our courts will remain open and will address as many cases as possible remotely. Those matters that require a personal appearance will be conducted in accordance with our COVID safety plan announced in Administrative Order 20-15. Jury trials will be conducted pursuant to our jury resumption plan, which was developed in consultation with the local health department and that requires social distancing. Our Grand Jury will continue to meet.

Superior Court criminal cases will continue to be calendared. Absent good cause,all criminal cases will be addressed remotely as has been our practice for many months. Absent good cause, all Superior Court civilcases will continue to be addressed remotely. Jury trials will follow the schedule provided in the administrative order referenced above.