COVID-19 orders change Cabarrus court schedules

Our local courts have entered an additional administrative order governing the operations of superior and district court, which can be found here at nccourts.org.This order is entered after consulting with the Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Cabarrus County Courthouse leadership team and is consistent with the Chief Justice's Jan. 14 order.
Our courts will remain open and will address as many cases as possible remotely. Those matters that require a personal appearance will be conducted in accordance with our COVID safety plan announced in Administrative Order 20-15. Jury trials will be conducted pursuant to our jury resumption plan, which was developed in consultation with the local health department and that requires social distancing. Our Grand Jury will continue to meet.
Superior Court criminal cases will continue to be calendared. Absent good cause,all criminal cases will be addressed remotely as has been our practice for many months. Absent good cause, all Superior Court civilcases will continue to be addressed remotely. Jury trials will follow the schedule provided in the administrative order referenced above.
Certain high-volume district court schedules are being adjusted due to the difficulty in providing social distancing in these settings. Criminal District Court will be cancelled through February 25, although first appearances, bond motions, and consent matters will continue to be addressed.
Administrative Traffic Court is cancelled on Jan. 22, Feb. 5, and Feb. 19. Likewise, consent matters will be addressed, and parties are also encouraged to resolve these cases online when possible at nccourts.org.
Civil District Court will follow the detailed schedule provided in the administrative order referenced above. The District Court will extensively use remote technology when feasible. Domestic violence cases, DSS Seven Day Hearings, and certain divorce matters will be addressed in person. Small claims court will resume March 1.
Anyone with scheduling questions should contact the clerk of court’s office at 704-262-5500.
Judge Marty McGee is Cabarrus Senior Resident Superior Court Judge. Christy E. Wilhelm is Cabarrus Chief District Court Judge.