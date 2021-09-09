COVID-19 patients in ICU continue to climb

The latest figures released by the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Atrium Health show the number of COVID-19 patients on life support has increased by 61% in the past two weeks.

Atrium reported 246 COVID patients on ventilators across the Atrium system. Of those, only nine were vaccinated. Officials said this was a 61% increase over the two week reporting period.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, CHA said there were 2,322 active cases of the virus in Cabarrus County.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 286 Cabarrus County residents have died with COVID-19, CHA said.

Eleven Cabarrus deaths were reported between Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, according to CHA data.

The latest data does show a small decrease in the percentage of positive tests. The rate is currently (as of Sept. 8) 13.9%. It had been above 15%.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.