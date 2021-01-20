COVID-19 testing lab to open at Concord Mills, SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE - QuestCap announced the opening of a COVID-19 testing lab to help provide same day testing results at Concord Mills and SouthPark Mall.

A press release from Quest cap stated that the key to flattening the curve of COVID-19 is to increase testing.

The lab sites are designed to have capacity for up to 150 tests per day, per site and will charge between $59 and $179 USD for antibody and antigen tests. Tests take no more than ten minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours.

Test results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.