COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic hits capacity first day

Forty minutes after opening the Cabarrus COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic located at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) hit capacity.

The county entered the next phase of administering OCVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, Jan. 6. Those in Group 1 of Phase 1b, people 75 years and older no matter living or health condition, were able to receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccines at the arena.

The clinic opened at 10 a.m., but at 10:40 a.m. CHA posted on social media stating that the arena parking lot was full and the clinic had hit capacity for the day.

Some people have commented underneath CHA's post stating that they have been in line for the vaccine since 8:30 a.m.

Chief Community Health Officer Marcella Beam said that the clinic opened a few minutes before 10 a.m. in order to start paperwork early. By 11 a.m. the clinic had completed about 115 vaccinations, and at 12:30 p.m., they completed 250.

The clinic is able to administer between 700 to 800 vaccines in one day, Beam said. Beam said she expected the clinic to hit that mark by the end of Wednesday.