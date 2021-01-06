COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic hits capacity first day

Forty minutes after opening the Cabarrus COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic located at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) hit capacity.
The county entered the next phase of administering OCVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, Jan. 6. Those in Group 1 of Phase 1b, people 75 years and older no matter living or health condition, were able to receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccines at the arena.
The clinic opened at 10 a.m., but at 10:40 a.m. CHA posted on social media stating that the arena parking lot was full and the clinic had hit capacity for the day.
Some people have commented underneath CHA's post stating that they have been in line for the vaccine since 8:30 a.m.
Chief Community Health Officer Marcella Beam said that the clinic opened a few minutes before 10 a.m. in order to start paperwork early. By 11 a.m. the clinic had completed about 115 vaccinations, and at 12:30 p.m., they completed 250.
The clinic is able to administer between 700 to 800 vaccines in one day, Beam said. Beam said she expected the clinic to hit that mark by the end of Wednesday.
Beam said that the clinic didn't hit capacity due to lack of the vaccine. She said clinic staff knew the number of vaccines they could administer in one day and didn't want people waiting in line until 3:30 p.m. only to be turned away.
She also stressed that while vaccines are available, CHA only has a certain amount of man power available for the clinic. There were 60 to 70 staff members and 10 to 15 volunteers working the clinic Wednesday.
A sheriff's deputy vehicle was parked at the stopping point in the car line as a marker to drivers.
While the clinic was full for Wednesday. There are other dates.
The COVID-19 vaccines are steadily being administered in Cabarrus County to frontline worker…
The clinic at the arena will be open Jan. 10, 12 and 14 starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Those able to receive the vaccine in Phase 1a and Group 1 of Phase 1b can view CHA's vaccine distribution information here.