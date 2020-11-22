COVID’s effects on childhood obesity

We’ve all seen the memes joking about “the COVID 19,” referring to the extra weight that so many of us have put on this year due to the pandemic. It’s been the case for many people, and not just adults.

Our children have been affected as well, making an already existing problem even worse — childhood obesity. Children who are overweight have a greater risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and asthma.

Not to mention the negative psychological effects — low self-esteem, anxiety and depression. Now more than ever, we need to take an active approach to combat this problem. But how do we do it? This year has ushered in less activity and a higher consumption of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods.

But there IS something we can do about it. A few simple behavior changes can make a world of difference.

1. Get your kids in the kitchen! Involving them in the cooking process can spark interest in foods they might be unwilling to try otherwise. Plus, some of the best childhood memories are made in the kitchen. Focus on easy and tasty vegetable recipes, such as roasted broccoli.