In a world where health literacy is often overlooked, especially for children, two teenagers have taken matters into their own hands, launching their impactful campaign, “HeaLit,” to educate their community's youth.

Aanandi Thakur and Rhea Kothur, sophomores at Cox Mill High School, saw a need for improved health education among their peers and younger students and decided to do something about it. With a passion for health and wellness, they began to promote their message of self-knowledge and awareness through workshops, presentations, social media campaigns, and even their own E-book.

Their work hasn’t gone unnoticed, and the campaign quickly gained momentum, earning accolades from all corners of the community. The girls’ dedication, creativity, and their innovative approach to promoting health literacy has led them to impact over 650 elementary school students on the importance of health care literacy.

“I could see the excitement my kids had when these girls were sharing vital information about doctors visits,” said a local teacher. “They've truly shown that complex and vital topics can be simplified; in fact, they need to be.”

Although the girls’ impact is far-reaching, they aren't resting on their laurels just yet. They plan to continue expanding their reach and sharing their knowledge with as many youth as possible, forming partnerships with local organizations and schools to help spread their message.

“We want to empower young people to take control of their health and make informed decisions about their well-being,” says Rhea. “More than half of America is health illiterate; teaching this information to kids is the first step to solving this problem,” says Aanandi.

Through their campaign, the girls are equipping young people with the tools they need to take charge of their health and well-being. By promoting health literacy, they're helping kids understand the importance of things like nutrition, exercise, and disease prevention, and encouraging them to adopt healthy habits that will serve them well throughout their lives. They're also empowering kids to become advocates for their own health, by showing them that they have the ability to make informed decisions about their well-being. Through their innovative approach and their unwavering dedication, the “HeaLit” campaign is making a real difference in the lives of young people in their community, inspiring a new generation of health-conscious individuals.

Read More About HeaLit and access HeaLit Resources through their website: https://healitcampaign.square.site.