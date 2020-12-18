CPD hosts candlelight vigil in Officer Jason Shuping's memory

The Concord Police Department, in conjunction with the City of Concord, will hold a candlelight vigil and chalk the walk Friday evening, Dec. 18, to honor the memory of Concord Officer Jason Shuping.

Participants are asked to meet at 6 p.m. on Cabarrus Avenue in front of the Concord Police Department Headquarters. Chalk will be available for the public, especially children, to leave notes of condolences and respect for the fallen officer.

Candles will be lit at 6:15 p.m. and the vigil will end at 7 p.m.

The parking deck located on Cabarrus Avenue will be open for parking. Cabarrus Avenue will be closed from Spring to the parking deck for the event.

The city and police department also notified the public that here have been several memorial accounts for Shuping that are not verified by the police department.

The city offered for those wishing to donate to the Shuping or Robinson family to give through the FOP Lodge 64.

Officer, Kaleb Robinson, who was injured in the shooting Wednesday evening, is now home from the hospital.

Officials stressed that the only accounts for donations verified by CPD are those pushed out yesterday.