CRAVEN & Company wins top real estate award
CRAVEN & Company wins top real estate award

  • Updated
Craven and company logo
Mark Plemmons

CRAVEN & Company REALTORS of Concord was honored with the coveted Award for Excellence for the highest percentage of successful closings from referred members during 2020.

CRAVEN & Company competed with 158 other Category 1 member companies across the globe and around the world to earn this recognition.

The firm was also a nominee and finalist for the Crown of Excellence Award which is awarded to a member company showing the most significant increase in success from the previous year.

Allen Craven, president of the locally owned company and 37-year member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Broker Network, said that "the Award is recognition not only for our company but for Concord and Cabarrus County! Our region is attracting attention and interest from buyers around the country. People are looking at us and making the decision to relocate here based on a lot of positive data. Others are finding out what we have always known, that there's no better place to live than Cabarrus County

Allen Craven

"Our ranking by Money Magazine as the 25th Best Place to Live in America is no fluke and it's the song we've been singing for 43 years. It's extra special as we are a small locally owned company competing in a global economy. Our commitment remains as it began with a focus on our community and efforts to make it better. Receiving National Recognition for what we do every day is icing on the cake. We are honored to share this achievement with the community and those buyers, sellers and agents who have made this possible."

