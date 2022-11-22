Create a functional and decorative game in the next Art Lab

Do your kids like to get their hands dirty? Then they’ll love the next Art Lab, where they’ll be working with clay to create tic-tac-toe board and tokens.

As they do that, they’ll also pick up intel about different clay construction methods, like slab, coil, pinching and scoring. Art Labs are ideal for ages 6 – 16.

The classes are taught by Cabarrus Arts Council volunteer Deb Reid, who begins each session with a tour of the current exhibition before launching into a creative fun lesson that explores techniques and themes of the exhibition.

Our current exhibition, Clay, features the work of 30 North Carolina potters and ceramicists.

Want to go?

Art Lab

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord

Cost: $5

This Week (Nov. 23 - 27)

The Gratitude Challenge – Wednesday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Take time to celebrate the many things we are grateful for! Join for stories and games to spark ideas for appreciation and decorate gratitude jars to collect your family’s grateful memories throughout the coming year. Cost is free; Recommended for Families; Cabarrus County Public Library Midland, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/the-gratitude-challenge-mid/.

Holiday Market – Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Begin your holiday shopping Thanksgiving weekend at the Holiday Market. Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from. Stocking stuffers to those hard-to-find gift items, the market will have something for everyone. Free admission; Recommended for families; inside Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. For more information, visit https://kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2559/mctl/EventDetails.

City of Kannapolis Celebration of Lights – Sunday, Nov. 20 – Friday, Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy all the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays. Area choirs and school groups will perform on select evenings between 6 and 8 pm (December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15). Bring your wish list for your visit with Santa – you are welcome to take your photo with him at no charge. Other activities include making a holiday craft, enjoying smore’s around the fire pit and much more. Local craft and artisans will be on hand on the weekends so come prepared to do your Christmas shopping. Food trucks will have food and drinks for sale. Free admission; Recommended for families; Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit https://kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2558/mctl/EventDetails.

Next Week (Nov. 28 – Dec. 4)

Art Lab - Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab. We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Town of Harrisburg’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 2, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Join us for a fun evening of holiday cheer! Food trucks, train rides, craft vendors, local performances & so much more! Free admission; Recommended for families; Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://www.harrisburgnc.org/420/Harrisburgs-Christmas-Tree-Lighting.

Family Day - Saturday, Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Upcoming

Cookies with Santa - Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids to enjoy cookies with Santa at The Galleries; free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

The Christmas Spectacular – Friday, Dec. 9 & 10, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Share the joy of the holidays as Intune School of the Arts presents a brand new Christmas stage show that combines singing and dancing! This show follows heart-warming family memories through the decades and is sure to be a Christmas favorite, featuring the Cabarrus Community Choir, Adult Ensemble, Children’s Ensemble and a live nativity. Tickets cost $10-15; Recommended for families; Whidden Auditorium, 150 Warren Coleman Blvd N., Concord. Visit https://www.intuneschool.com/ to purchase your tickets.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Dec. 10, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Jim Avett - Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett. Enjoy an evening of traditional holiday songs, beloved gospel favorites, and plenty of stories from his life on the farm and as the father of sons Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Bring the entire family and get ready to laugh, sing and capture the Christmas spirit all in one night. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27 cabarrusartscouncil.org/jim-avett-christmas-show; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC.

Art Lab - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1 - 2:30 p.m. and 4 - 5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Funkytown Sketch Club: End of Year Gala – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. For this special Funkytown Sketch Club meet-up, we will be celebrating the work done by all the folks who sketched with us over the last ten meet-ups at Table 11! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. Table 11, 11 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

Christmas Cocktails and Crafts – Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Do your last-minute shopping the right way, with a craft cocktail in your hand! Join us for our 2nd annual Christmas Cocktails & Crafts Faire at Southern Grace Distilleries at Whiskey Prison. We will have vendors, food trucks, cocktails, and FREE tours. Cost is free; Recommended for adults; Southern Grace Distilleries, 130 Dutch Road, Mount Pleasant. For more information visit, https://www.southerngracedistilleries.com/.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 – 5 pm. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed "Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future" will feature 100 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Cost is free; Recommended for families; Cabarrus Arena & Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/concord/2023-nc-black-heritage-festival/10000464743730007.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).