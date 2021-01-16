Crescent Heights resident get first dose of vaccine

Crescent Heights, a Holiday Retirement Community, was among the first communities in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for their residents and associates.

All seven of Holiday’s assisted living communities nationwide have already been approved to receive the vaccine in the first round of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program. The program was voluntary and the vaccine was free to participans.

Holiday’s independent living communities will be included in a future round when independent residential communities are prioritized, or as their local county or state prioritizes them. In this case, Cabarrus County has authorized distribution for the community.

“Hope is no longer just on the horizon; it’s here – not only in spirit, but in the form of the long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine that will be offered to residents and associates at Holiday’s senior living communities across the country, including Crescent Heights,” said Holiday Retirement CEO Lilly Donohue. “For the past nine months, I’ve been truly awestruck by the resilience, dedication, and adaptability of our residents and associates, and we’re so grateful that they will be among the first group being vaccinated in this historic milestone and what hopefully will help end the pandemic.”

The COVID-19 vaccine was administered by the Cabarrus County Health Alliance to participating Crescent Heights residents and associates in two doses, taken a few weeks apart. The onsite clinic began with vaccinations Friday.