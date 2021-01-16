 Skip to main content
Crescent Heights resident get first dose of vaccine
Crescent Heights resident get first dose of vaccine

  • Updated
Getting the shot

Crescent Heights employee Vvette Corbin, seated, gets the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday. It was given by an employee of the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

 Crescent Heights photo

Crescent Heights, a Holiday Retirement Community, was among the first communities in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for their residents and associates.

Waiting after the shot

Crescent Heights resident Katie Furr reads during the 15-minute waiting period after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All seven of Holiday’s assisted living communities nationwide have already been approved to receive the vaccine in the first round of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program. The program was voluntary and the vaccine was free to participans.

Holiday’s independent living communities will be included in a future round when independent residential communities are prioritized, or as their local county or state prioritizes them. In this case, Cabarrus County has authorized distribution for the community.

Reading

Crescent Heights resident Hank Weaver reads a newsletter while he waited at Friday's clinic.

“Hope is no longer just on the horizon; it’s here – not only in spirit, but in the form of the long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine that will be offered to residents and associates at Holiday’s senior living communities across the country, including Crescent Heights,” said Holiday Retirement CEO Lilly Donohue. “For the past nine months, I’ve been truly awestruck by the resilience, dedication, and adaptability of our residents and associates, and we’re so grateful that they will be among the first group being vaccinated in this historic milestone and what hopefully will help end the pandemic.”

Employee waiting

Crescent Heights employee Terry Lewis waits for his shot.

The COVID-19 vaccine was administered by the Cabarrus County Health Alliance to participating Crescent Heights residents and associates in two doses, taken a few weeks apart. The onsite clinic began with vaccinations Friday.

