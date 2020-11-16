 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews transporting construction crane in downtown Concord
View Comments
featured

Crews transporting construction crane in downtown Concord

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Courthouse expansion

This is an artist rendering of what the Cabarrus County Courthouse will look like after the new construction is complete. This view is from the intersection of Corban Avenue and Church Street

 From Cabarrus County

CONCORD – Crews will lift a 135-foot crane to its place to continue construction of the new Cabarrus County Courthouse.

Flaggers will direct traffic along the 50 block of Church Street South from Monday (Nov. 16) to Thursday (Nov. 19) while crews transport and position the crane.

Construction on the Courthouse project began earlier this year with crews working mainly nights inside the existing Courthouse. In September, crews demolished the existing Courthouse annex and made way for the footprint of the new building.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the expansion, the project will create a public plaza on the current Means Avenue, which will allow for better access from Church and Union streets. The entire 250,000-square-foot expansion/renovation project is expected to last five years.

Construction impacts

Local businesses remain open during the expansion/renovation project. For more information on the shops, restaurants and businesses of downtown Concord, visit www.concorddowntown.com.

For more information on the courthouse construction project, including video updates, renderings and construction announcements, visit https://cabarruscounty.us/resources/courthouse-construction-project.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts