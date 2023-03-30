Kannapolis Police Officer Nijah Armstrong has been named the 2023 Hometown Hero by WCNC and Hyundai.
Armstrong is a school resource officer at Kannapolis Middle School. She received several nominations from students and people in the community who praised her for her love for children, coaching athletic teams and going the extra mile before and after school to show students she cares.
Armstrong was formerly a special education teacher with the Anson County School System. A mother of three, she decided to change careers and went back to school to become a police officer. She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She joined the Kannapolis Police Department three years ago.
Armstrong was emotional about the honor:
“I want to thank God, my co-workers at Kannapolis Police, my Kannapolis School family, and the anonymous people who nominated me for this remarkable moment. This is all so surreal. I’m truly honored to be recognized as the Hometown Hero. Prior to becoming a police officer, I was a teacher, but I didn’t feel like I was truly fulfilling my purpose. I knew I enjoyed working with the community from my internships with the community service unit at the Metropolitan Police Department in my hometown of Washington, D.C. My School Resource Officer left a very positive impression on me, so I began my journey with the Kannapolis Police Department. My passion for serving the community is genuine. I truly want everyone to win — to succeed. My goal for my students is to see them graduate high school and to follow their dreams. My students often time tell me that I’m their safe haven but, in all honesty, they’re mine.”
For more on the award and coverage from WCNC-TV visit the station's webpage at http://bit.ly/42Pwdi5.