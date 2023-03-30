“I want to thank God, my co-workers at Kannapolis Police, my Kannapolis School family, and the anonymous people who nominated me for this remarkable moment. This is all so surreal. I’m truly honored to be recognized as the Hometown Hero. Prior to becoming a police officer, I was a teacher, but I didn’t feel like I was truly fulfilling my purpose. I knew I enjoyed working with the community from my internships with the community service unit at the Metropolitan Police Department in my hometown of Washington, D.C. My School Resource Officer left a very positive impression on me, so I began my journey with the Kannapolis Police Department. My passion for serving the community is genuine. I truly want everyone to win — to succeed. My goal for my students is to see them graduate high school and to follow their dreams. My students often time tell me that I’m their safe haven but, in all honesty, they’re mine.”