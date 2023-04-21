Police Investigate Fatality

KANNAPOLIS – Kannapolis Police are investigating the death of a student who was struck by an Amtrack train Friday around 7:30 a.m.

Two A.L. Brown 10th graders were crossing the track near 309 S. Main Street, on their way to school, when they became aware of the train coming. One of the students was able to get off the tracks and was not injured, according to a press release from the City of Kannapolis.

Unfortunately, the other student was struck by the train and died at the scene of his injuries.

The incident occurred at a non-designated crossing area. Both students are juveniles and no additional information will be released, the press release said.