Arrest made in Kannapolis Homicide Investigation

KANNAPOLIS — Malik Kahlil Crawford, 26, of Charlotte has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the homicide of David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen on July 3, according to a release from KPD.

The shooting incident also left Dornell Thomas, 46, of Ohio, injured in the incident, according to the police report. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the incident, Thomas’s mini-van was allegedly stolen and police are reportedly still looking for the Honda Odyssey with the license plate number JKB-4864 and Ohio registration plates.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kannapolis Police Officers were called to the scene at 8:41 a.m. Saturday morning where the two victims were discovered. Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department put out a press release asking for anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward. According to the police report, Crawford was arrested July 8 without incident by members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and he was turned over to investigators of the Kannapolis Police Department who had obtained warrants for Crawford’s arrest.