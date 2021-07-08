Arrest made in Kannapolis Homicide Investigation

KANNAPOLIS — Malik Kahlil Crawford, 26, of Charlotte has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the homicide of David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen on July 3, according to a release from KPD.
The shooting incident also left Dornell Thomas, 46, of Ohio, injured in the incident, according to the police report. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
During the incident, Thomas’s mini-van was allegedly stolen and police are reportedly still looking for the Honda Odyssey with the license plate number JKB-4864 and Ohio registration plates.
Kannapolis Police Officers were called to the scene at 8:41 a.m. Saturday morning where the two victims were discovered. Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department put out a press release asking for anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward. According to the police report, Crawford was arrested July 8 without incident by members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and he was turned over to investigators of the Kannapolis Police Department who had obtained warrants for Crawford’s arrest.
In addition to the First Degree Murder charge, Crawford has also been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He is currently in Cabarrus County Jail under no bond, according to the report.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and if anyone has any information about the crime or the mini-van, KPD is requesting to be contacted at 704-920-4000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com.
“The Kannapolis Police Department would like to thank the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for their assistance with this case,” the report reads.