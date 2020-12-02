Arrest made in Tuesday hit-and-run which left pedestrian dead in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — Charges have been filed and an arrest has been made in a hit-and-run incident which left a pedestrian dead Tuesday in Kannapolis.

According to the City of Kannapolis, Terrie Lynn Wright, 47, of Salisbury provided her location to police officers and was arrested without incident. She has been charged with felony hit and run.

The incident in question which led to the arrest occurred Tuesday at around 6:11 p.m. when Kannapolis Police Officers responded to a call where there was a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

First responders arrived on the scene and discovered Gloria Michelle Jackson of Kannapolis dead at the scene, according to the police report.

“Ms. Jackson was walking along the side of the road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling north on S. Cannon Boulevard,” according to the report.

The driver initially stopped at the scene and allegedly spoke to a witness on site, but returned to her vehicle and left last being seen traveling north on S. Cannon Boulevard.

The witness identified the driver to allegedly be White who was then sought for questioning.