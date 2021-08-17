Arrests made in 2019 homicide of son of Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office Deputy

CHARLOTTE — Two men have been arrested in connection to the 2019 homicide of the son of a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy, it was announced in a release Tuesday.

Dashawn Gernard Partlow, 26, and Conner Pyle, 23, have been arrested in connection to the murder of Nathaniel "Nate" Isenhour with Partlow being served an outstanding warrant for murder while Pyle was served a warrant for obstruction of justice, according to the report.

In an incident which occurred Nov. 25, 2019, Isenhour was shot and killed around 10 p.m. at a Charlotte Shopping Center located at 8640 University City Boulevard. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police identified a possible vehicle attached to the case following the incident and have been investigating since.

A $5,000 reward was offered initially for information pertaining to the case while eventually a $25,000 reward was also offered.

According to Tuesday’s police report, as a result of the investigation, Partlow and Pyle were identified as suspects in the case and warrants were issued for their arrest.