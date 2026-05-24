Dog revived after Concord house fire displaces family From staff reports May 24, 2026 May 24, 2026 Updated 6 mins ago 0 The fire heavily damaged the house at 245 Patrick Ave. NW. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — A family was displaced last week after a fire damaged a home on Patrick Avenue Southwest, according to the Concord Fire Department.kAmu:C67:89E6CD H6C6 5:DA2E4965 2E di_h A]>] @? |2J `f E@ 2 C6A@CE65 9@FD6 7:C6 2E acd !2EC:4< pG6] $(] rC6HD 2CC:G65 H:E9:? E9C66 >:?FE6D 2?5 7@F?5 962GJ 7:C6 2?5 D>@<6 4@>:?8 7C@> E96 C62C @7 E96 9@>6 @? 3@E9 E96 7:CDE 2?5 D64@?5 7=@@CD[ @77:4:2=D D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 7:C6 H2D 3C@F89E F?56C 4@?EC@= H:E9:? `g >:?FE6D[ 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D H6C6 C6A@CE65]k^Am The damage to the back of the home is shown here. Submitted photo kAm}6:893@CD 2=6CE65 E96 C6D:56?ED E@ E96 7:C6[ 2==@H:?8 6G6CJ@?6 :?D:56 E96 9@>6 E@ 6D42A6 D276=J 367@C6 7:C67:89E6CD 2CC:G65] w@H6G6C[ E96 72>:=J E@=5 7:C67:89E6CD E96:C 5@8 H2D DE:== :?D:56 E96 9@FD6]k^Am People are also reading… Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Commissioners Notebook: Budget proposal unveiled this week, public hearing June 1 'Top Chef' episode in Asheville highlights food traditions, Helene recovery Coca-Cola 600 Week is here - Drivers reflect on powerful pre-race ceremony Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who opened Asheville business faces backlash Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Proposed Cabarrus County budget holds rate at 57.6 cents, increases spending by 3 percent Memorial Day schedules - Many offices closed; parks, pools open White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Coca-Cola 600 Weekend is here - NASCAR's longest race Family: Kyle Busch died from severe pneumonia, sepsis Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers Graduation week cranks up in earnest this week in Cabarrus County Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmu:C67:89E6CD 6?E6C65 E96 9@>6 2?5 C6D4F65 E96 5@8 7C@> E96 32D6>6?E] %96 5@8 H2D F?4@?D4:@FD H96? 4C6HD 42CC:65 :E @FED:56[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAmu:C67:89E6CD FD65 2 A6E @IJ86? >2D< 2?5 EC62E65 E96 5@8 7@C 23@FE a_ >:?FE6D 367@C6 DF446DD7F==J C6G:G:?8 :E] ~77:4:2=D D2:5 E96 5@8 =2E6C H2=<65 2C@F?5 @? :ED @H?]k^Am An aerial view shows where the fire broke through the roof. Submitted photo kAmp E@E2= @7 ah 7:C67:89E6CD C6DA@?565 E@ E96 D46?6[ :?4=F5:?8 @?6 =2556C ECF4<[ 7@FC 6?8:?6D[ @?6 C6D4F6 F?:E[ EH@ 32EE2=:@? 49:67D[ @?6 D276EJ @77:46C 2?5 EH@ 7:C6 :?G6DE:82E@CD]k^AmkAm%96 r@?4@C5 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E H2D 2DD:DE65 3J E96 r@?4@C5 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 r232CCFD r@F?EJ t|$]k^Am kAm%96 42FD6 @7 E96 7:C6 C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?] %96 p>6C:42? #65 rC@DD 2DD:DE65 E96 5:DA=2465 C6D:56?ED]k^Am Flames through the roof were visual when firefighters arrived. Submitted photo 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Concord Police Department welcomes 11 new officers The Concord Police Department welcomed 11 new officers who were recently sworn in during a badge-pinning ceremony held at City Hall. Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office urges caution, clarity on e-bike laws The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness about the growing use of electric-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, and how they are cl… Watch Now: Related Video Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode