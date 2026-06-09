Popular Spotlight Commercial structure fire on Derita Road in Concord From staff reports Jun 9, 2026 Jun 9, 2026 Updated Jun 9, 2026 0 Concord firefighters work a commercial building fire at 840 Derita Road Monday morning. City of Concord Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, June 8, to a reported commercial structure fire at 840 Derita Rd in Concord.kAmu:C67:89E6CD 2CC:G65 H:E9:? 7@FC >:?FE6D[ 2?5 FA@? 2CC:G2=[ E96C6 H6C6 ?@ G:D:3=6 D:8?D @7 D>@<6 @C 7:C6 7C@> E96 6IE6C:@C @7 E96 3F:=5:?8] u:C67:89E6CD 3682? :?G6DE:82E:?8 2?5 6?4@F?E6C65 962GJ D>@<6 7C@> 2? :?E6C:@C C@@>] p H@C<:?8 7:C6 H2D 564=2C65[ 2?5 2== @44FA2?ED H6C6 D276=J 6G24F2E65] %96 7:C6 H2D 3C@F89E F?56C 4@?EC@= H:E9:? `_ >:?FE6D @7 2CC:G:?8[ 2?5 E96C6 H6C6 ?@ C6A@CE65 :?;FC:6D]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. City of Concord kAmx? E@E2=[ E9C66 6?8:?6D[ EH@ =2556CD[ @?6 ECF4<[ @?6 D276EJ @77:46C[ EH@ 32EE2=:@? 49:67D[ 2?5 @?6 7:C6 :?G6DE:82E@C C6DA@?565[ H:E9 b` 7:C67:89E6CD] %96 r@?4@C5 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E H2D 2DD:DE65 3J E96 ~56== '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ E96 r@?4@C5 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ 2?5 r232CCFD r@F?EJ t|$]k^Am People are also reading… Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity Friday Five: Dash In, Kellswater Lowe's Foods opening Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories Panthers veteran may have upper hand in top position battle Historic Biltmore Forest estate tied to Founding Father lists for $9.75 million Amazon, Corning multi-billion dollar pact to yield 1,000 jobs Tucker Gardens Tour to benefit CVAN Saturday Reed Gold Mine to open Sundays this summer under pilot program Health center’s director denies clinic harmed patients by over-prescribing opioids Commercial structure fire on Derita Road in Concord Rider Transit seeks public input on proposed route changes Cabarrus students dominate Blumey finalist lists; Cox Mill's Woerner earns regional theater award Chicago Bears to leave Illinois for Indiana Cabarrus deputies take part in Special Olympics Torch Run, opening ceremony Cabarrus Calendar kAm%96 42FD6 @7 E96 7:C6 :D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity According to the sheriff’s office, Duke Energy contacted investigators on May 27 after discovering signs of illegal power consumption. Charlotte teen charged in Concord homicide, police say A 17-year-old Charlotte resident has been charged with murder after a shooting early Monday in Concord left a man dead and a teenage girl seri… Tingen named Roger Dale Carter Award winner at KPD Awards The Kannapolis Police Department recently hosted its annual awards ceremony, recognizing officers and staff members for their outstanding serv… Sun Drop murders suspect contacted by police nearly 300 times in last 15 years PORT ANGELES, Washington — The Port Angeles man who is the prime suspect in a North Carolina cold case has been contacted by Port Angeles poli… Watch Now: Related Video Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type UNCAPTIONED: Nick Reiner seeking to access trust fund to pay for high-profile lawyer. UNCAPTIONED: Nick Reiner seeking to access trust fund to pay for high-profile lawyer.