The newest Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates for the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office were congratulated by Sheriff Van Shaw Friday.

The new graduates are Deputies Scott Bryson, April Mccraven, Lawton Fueger, Jackson Aldridge, and Joshua Gray.

Deputy McCraven received top overall student for the graduating class and Deputy Bryson was nominated class spokesperson.

If you are interested in a career in law enforcement with the Cabarrus County Sheriffs Office visit this site: https://www.cabarruscounty.us/.../Sheriffs.../Recruitment