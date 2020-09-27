Cabarrus Courthouse closed Monday for COVID-19 contact tracing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Court officials announced Sunday a court employee and a Magistrate’s Office employee tested positive for COVID-19. The courthouse will close Monday, Sept. 28, to allow for rescheduling of cases affected by a reduction in courthouse staff due to contact tracing.

Officials believe more than a dozen employees may need to quarantine due to potential exposure. The staffing shortage is expected to affect the District Court’s calendar through Oct. 9. To minimize disruptions, officials will shift District Court hearings to a virtual platform when possible.

Superior Court cases scheduled after Sept. 28 are not affected.

Anyone with a District Court or Superior Court case scheduled for Sept. 28 should contact their lawyer Monday, or the Clerk of Court’s Office at 704-262-5500 on or after Oct. 1 to confirm the rescheduled court date.

Officials will also work to post a new schedule at www.nccourts.gov by Sunday evening.

The Magistrate’s Office, which is located in the Sheriff’s Administration Building, will remain open Monday.