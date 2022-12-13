Cabarrus Sheriff to serve on education and training standards commission

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw was one of four sheriffs who recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.

Shaw was elected sheriff in 2018. This will be his first time serving on the commission. Prior to his election as sheriff, Shaw worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and served as the agency’s deputy director before retiring in 2015. He then joined the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to oversee the criminal investigation division.

Shaw was appointed as the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s Western-at-Large representative. He replaced Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger, who retired after serving as sheriff for over 16 years. Cloninger also served as chairman of the commission prior to his retirement.

Other newly appointed sheriffs include Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown, Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco and Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin.

“I believe Sheriff Shaw’s 30-plus years of law enforcement experience will be a valuable asset to the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

The commission, which was created in 1983, is made up of 17 members appointed to staggered terms. Members are responsible for making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices. Justice officers include deputy sheriffs, detention officers and telecommunicators.

The commission is also responsible for determining whether new or current justice officers should be allowed to receive or keep their law enforcement officer certificates. Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones currently serves as chairman of the commission.

The mission of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. is to serve as the statewide voice to protect, promote, preserve, and enhance the Office of Sheriff in North Carolina through education, training, and legislative initiatives that increase public safety and protect the rights of the citizens of North Carolina.