The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured in these surveillance photos.

Investigators with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office believe the individual pictured may have information regarding an active investigation. The subject is described as a white male in his mid-30s or 40s with a thin build. The subject possibly has dark hair with orange dye in it, pierced ears, and a black mustache. The male subject possibly drives a dark in color sedan, with rust and noticeable front-end damage.

If you have any information on this individual, please contact Detective Coley (tbcoley@cabarruscounty.us) at (704) 920-3119 or Detective Youngo at (704) 920-3146.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.