KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a Wednesday accident that left two juveniles hospitalized.

According to City of Kannapolis, the accident occurred at the intersection of Cook Street and Oakshade Avenue around 3:30 p.m. A go-kart and an automobile reportedly collided in the intersection of the streets.

Both juveniles that were in the go-kart sustained injuries and were transported to area hospitals. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed for a time Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.