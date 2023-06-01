Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NEW BERN – Brittany N. Cass’ decision to buckle her seatbelt last January saved her life and she’s grateful to be alive so she can share her story with others.

Cass was coming home from church on U.S. 70 when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction hit her head on. She was wearing her seat belt, but the impact left her with injuries so serious she remained in a coma for five days. The driver of the other vehicle was charged, and survived the crash.

“Despite all my injuries, I would not have survived if I had not been wearing my seatbelt,” Cass said. “I have long believed that seat belt use saves lives and prevents serious injuries, and this crash only reinforced that belief.”

For her decision to buckle up, Cass received the May “Saved by the Belt” Award from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Cass said her faith has given her the strength to remind others the importance of buckling up.

Mark Ezzell, who directs the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, says the award was created to salute people like Cass who made the wise decision to wear a seatbelt.

“There are few things more tragic than a life cut short when that loss could have been prevented by a simple action like buckling up,” Ezzell said. “Cass’ decision to wear her seatbelt undoubtedly saved her life, and by sharing her story, she’s likely saving the lives of other people.”

Anyone considering whether to wear seat belt should always remember Cass’ story.

“Because I chose to wear (a seat belt), and continue to choose to wear it, I have the opportunity to be a mom, a wife, a friend, an example of perseverance,” she said. “And will continue to live in faith that the ‘survivor’ title is now forever apart of my story.”

