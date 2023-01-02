Cats, dogs rescued from burning Concord home

CONCORD – On Sunday, Jan. 1 at 6:01 p.m., the Concord Fire Department responded to a reported dwelling fire at 562 Central Drive NW in Concord.

Fire apparatus and personnel arrived on scene within three minutes to discover a fire in the attic at the residence. Firefighters used one hose line to extinguish the fire, and also performed a search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul to look for any hidden fires. The incident was brought under control within 12 minutes of units being dispatched and nine minutes of the first arriving apparatus.

Firefighters safely removed three cats and three dogs from the home, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries, and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

Concord Fire Department was assisted by the Kannapolis Fire Department. A total of four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, two battalion chiefs, and one safety officer responded with a total of 26 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.