Concord Fire responds to fire on Lorain Avenue

Covered patio

The occupants were able to return to the home after the fire in the covered patio was extinguished.

 Concord Fire Department

CONCORD – At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, the Concord Fire Department responded to a reported roof on fire at 616 Lorain Avenue NW in Concord.

Fire apparatus and personnel arrived on scene within four minutes and found an exterior fire at a residential structure, with smoke and fire coming from the ceiling and roof of a covered patio. The fire was contained to the patio area as crews brought the fire under control within 11 minutes and stopped it from spreading to the main body of the house.

The fire originated in an exterior fireplace, and while individuals were home at the time, there were no injuries and they were allowed to reoccupy the home.

A total of five Engine Companies, three Ladder Companies, three Battalion Chiefs, and one Safety Officer responded with a total of 38 firefighters. The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Odell Fire Rescue, Huntersville Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County EMS.

Patio fire

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a patio.
