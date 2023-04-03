Two missing boys from Concord were safely located in Missouri Monday, according to the Concord Police Department.

At 8:35 a.m. EDT, brothers Aaron Toliver and Josiah Brooks were located with their father, Aaron Eugene Toliver, at the Super 8 hotel located at US 1301 Hwy 136 West, in Rock Port, Missouri, according to a press release.

The father was taken into custody and upon his return to North Carolina he will be charged with misdemeanor DVPO and felony abduction by a parent. The two boys are currently under the care of the Missouri Child Protective Services. Arrangements are being made to rejoin the children with their grandmother as soon as possible.

Official said the swift and positive outcome in this case would not have been possible without cooperation from and coordination with several law enforcement agencies. The Concord Police Department was assisted by the United States Secret Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said on Saturday, April 1, at 6:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a possible kidnapping at 71 Wilshire Ave. SW in Concord. When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that two young male juveniles were taken from a neighbor’s yard where they were playing, and put into a white vehicle (unknown make) by an adult black male.