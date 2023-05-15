"The video shared on social media shows a Concord Police Department vehicle breaking the law and endangering a child. The actions of this driver are something no one should do, especially not an officer who is held to a higher standard. As soon as we saw this video on Thursday night, May 11, we tried to speak with the child’s family to check on her, and were able to talk with her father the next morning. We also provided the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the agency with jurisdiction, with all the information they requested. Sergeant Matthew Willet has been cited by the NCSHP for passing a stopped school bus.