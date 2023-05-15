CONCORD - A Concord Police (CPD) officer has been charged after video showed his police vehicle passing a stopped Cabarrus County school bus.
The Concord Police Department released this statement about the incident Monday, May 15:
"The video shared on social media shows a Concord Police Department vehicle breaking the law and endangering a child. The actions of this driver are something no one should do, especially not an officer who is held to a higher standard. As soon as we saw this video on Thursday night, May 11, we tried to speak with the child’s family to check on her, and were able to talk with her father the next morning. We also provided the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the agency with jurisdiction, with all the information they requested. Sergeant Matthew Willet has been cited by the NCSHP for passing a stopped school bus.
"Additionally, the Department placed Sgt. Willet on administrative duty pending completion of the administrative investigation. The City’s administrative investigation process requires several steps that take time. We’re committed to accountability and ask our community to remain patient while we complete our investigation."
A video surfaced on social media Thursday, May 11. CPD identified the officer and turned the investigation over to the N.C. Highway Patrol because the alleged violation took place outside the city limits.