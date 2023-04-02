The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance locating two missing male juveniles who were taken from a neighbor's yard Saturday, according to a press release.

Police said on Saturday, April 1, at 6:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a possible kidnapping at 71 Wilshire Ave. SW in Concord. When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that two young male juveniles were taken from a neighbor’s yard where they were playing, and put into a white vehicle (unknown make) by an adult black male.

The two juveniles are brothers, and the adult black male is believed to be their father.

The juveniles live with their grandmother at 63 Apartment A, Wilshire Ave. SW. The father is possibly en route to Texas or Florida, where he has additional family members.

The missing

Josiah Brooks, 8, 4’ 5” tall, 55-65 pounds, 63 –Apartment A, Wilshire Ave, SW, Concord, NC 28025

Aaron Toliver, 11 years old, DOB: 09/11/2011, B/M, 4’ 8” tall, 70-80 pounds, 63 – Apartment A. Wilshire Ave. SW, Concord, NC 28025

A person of interest

The juveniles’ father is a person of interest in this investigation, and he is describes as:

Aaron Eugene Toliver, 35, 5’ 7” tall, 160-170 pounds, who resides at 553 Spring St. SW, Concord, NC 28025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.