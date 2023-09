The Concord Police Department swore in a group of new officers last week. Pictured from left to right are Mayor Bill Dusch, and new officers Spencer Koch, Jesuel Reyes, Chris Wallace, Jacob Marino, Michael Krause, Daniel Panebianco, Carter Rury, Kim LaFrance, Joseph Fields, Shain Snyder, Lucy Conant, Kyle Yates, Angel Watson, and Patrick Brennan, and Deputy Chief James Hughes.