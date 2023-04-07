The Concord Police Department (CPD) is investigating the shooting death of one male victim following an attempted armed robbery.

According to a press release from CPD, on Thursday, April 6, at 9:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home at 285 Cabarrus Ave. W. following a 911 call reporting an individual had been shot and a robbery had occurred. Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene, and upon arrival, officers found Xavier Nehemiah Zion Charlton, 17, of Salisbury, N.C. suffering from gunshot wounds near the rear of the house.

The officers immediately administered life-saving aid to Charlton until Cabarrus County EMS arrived. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, and EMS personnel pronounced him deceased upon their arrival, police said.

The resident of 285 Cabarrus Ave. W., Nicholas Asbury, told police he was confronted by two men carrying handguns and that he fired his handgun several times, striking both individuals.

The investigation discovered that Kareem Mayo, 22, of Salisbury, N.C. was with Xavier Charlton during the incident and was shot in the hand.

Nicholas Asbury, 24, was charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Mayo was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting into an occupied property.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, or to remain anonymous, call the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.