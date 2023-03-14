The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey. Summer Morrisey, the mother of Yuvaya, reported that Yuvaya voluntarily left their residence at 4130 Concord Pointe Lane on March 2. Summer Morrisey advised that Yuvaya has health concerns and takes medication. It is unknown if Yuvaya left her residence on foot or in a vehicle.

Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey is a black female, 26 years of age, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, with her hair possibly in dreads with a twist style and honey blonde tips. Yuvaya was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black shirt, a black cardigan, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Yuvaya Morrisey is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.